Autopsy Today : Lawyers Report Autopsy Results Confirming Tyre Nichols’ Death Caused by Blunt Force Trauma

Official Autopsy Confirms Memphis Man Died From Blunt Force Trauma After Police Beating

The family of Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who was brutally beaten by police during a traffic stop in January, has received the official autopsy results confirming that he died from blunt force trauma. The autopsy also concluded that the manner of death was homicide.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols’ family, said in a statement that the findings match those from an independent autopsy commissioned by the family earlier this year. The official autopsy results, which have yet to be publicly released, were shared with Nichols’ family by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Nichols was stopped by Memphis police on Jan. 7 after being accused of reckless driving. Police body camera footage captured Nichols being forcefully removed from his vehicle, held down, and repeatedly beaten, kicked, and struck with a baton. He died three days later in a hospital.

Five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other counts. A sixth officer was fired after using a stun gun on Nichols, but prosecutors announced on Tuesday that he will not be criminally charged. Attorneys for Nichols’ family said they support that decision because of the officer’s cooperation in the investigation.

The autopsy results also found that Nichols had a legal amount of alcohol and a trace amount of marijuana in his blood when he was beaten. This contradicts earlier claims by police at the scene that the 29-year-old was possibly high on drugs.

The attorneys for Nichols’ family said that the official autopsy report further propels their commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy. The confirmation of blunt force trauma as the cause of Nichols’ death highlights the excessive use of force by police officers and the need for reform in the criminal justice system.

The Black Lives Matter movement has brought attention to the systemic racism and police brutality faced by Black Americans. The death of Tyre Nichols is another tragic example of the need for police reform and accountability. The justice system must ensure that police officers who abuse their power and use excessive force are held accountable for their actions.

The confirmation of the official autopsy results is a step forward for the Nichols family and their pursuit of justice. It is also a reminder that the fight for police reform and accountability must continue until all Americans are treated equally under the law.

News Source : Nina Golgowski

Source Link :Autopsy Confirms Tyre Nichols Died From Blunt Force Trauma, Lawyers Say/