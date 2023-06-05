Large Autumn Lake Stretched Canvas Wall Art – Modern Morning Sunrise View Print Picture Painting for Home Decoration in Living Room or Bedroom – High-Quality Giclee Artwork – Gallery Wrapped Gift with Inner Frame – Size: 20×40



Price: $59.99

Autumn Lake Large Stretched Canvas Wall Art is a beautiful addition to any living room or bedroom. The modern morning sunrise view print picture painting decor giclee artwork is a gallery-wrapped gift that comes with an inner frame of 20×40. The canvas wall art is eco-ink printed, which means that there is no smell of oil paintings. The prints and posters are more safety and environmentally friendly for kids.

The wall decor and paintings are easy to install for home office decor. The canvas wall art comes with accessories, making it easy to install on your room wall. The wall art decor is ready to hang, so you can enjoy your new artwork right away. The wooden inner frame adds to the durability of the canvas art and ensures that it will last for years to come.

The premium durable canvas art and thick frame wall pictures are fascinating and add a strong sense of three-dimensionality to your room wall. The frame hardly shrinks, making it a great choice for a long-lasting addition to your home decor. The prints and posters dimensions are 75cmx150cm x 1 piece (30×60 inch x 1 panels). This large size makes it a statement piece that will catch the eye of anyone who enters the room.

The Autumn Lake Large Stretched Canvas Wall Art comes with a 3-year paintings workmanship guarantee and 365 days customer service. The canvas art factories are set up in the USA and other countries, ensuring that your requests are responded to in time. This home office decor is a great choice gift for your families, friends, or your lover on special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, festivals, Halloween, Christmas, and more.

In conclusion, the Autumn Lake Large Stretched Canvas Wall Art is a beautiful and durable addition to any home decor. The eco-ink print on stretched canvas art ensures that it is safe for kids, while the wooden inner frame adds to its durability. The canvas art is easy to install, making it a great choice for those who want to change up their home decor. The 3-year paintings workmanship guarantee and 365 days customer service ensure that you will be satisfied with your purchase. This canvas art is a great choice for a gift for your loved ones on special occasions.



