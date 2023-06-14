Auxiliary policeman Musyiri Bakar dies in accident while assisting broken-down car

Musyiri Bakar accident : Auxiliary policeman dies in accident while assisting broken down car in Batu Kawan, suspect not identified

The photo depicts an accident that occurred in Batu Kawan, where an auxiliary policeman from Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) lost his life while on duty to assist a stranded car. The incident took place at KM11.6, heading towards Batu Maung, early this morning. According to a statement released by JKSB, the victim, identified as Musyiri Bakar, 49, died on the spot from serious injuries sustained in the accident at 8:31 am. The accident occurred when a five-tonne lorry lost control and collided with a parked JKSB Auxiliary Police vehicle (Toyota Hilux), causing the victim, who was in front of the vehicle, to be thrown onto the motorcycle lane. The victim was then struck by a motorcycle, while the drivers of the lorry and Perodua Viva escaped unharmed. Further investigations are still underway by the police. – Bernama

