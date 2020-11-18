Ava Hingson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Sewanee horse rider Ava Hingson died in a tragic riding accident..
We are devastated to say we lost our teammate Ava Hingson yesterday afternoon in a tragic riding accident. Ava, a sophomore, will always be remembered as a shining light who always had a smile on her face. She was full of love for everyone, especially her favorite horse Red, and brought joy to the barn every time she came out to ride. There really aren’t any words for the loss we are all feeling. Please lift up Ava, her family, and the many people at Sewanee who loved her.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Kelli Marie Wainscott wrote
So very sorry for the loss of this beautiful life. Thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Richard Painter wrote
Sorry to hear about your loss. Condolences to her family and friends.
Lisa Colyer-Wichtman wrote
So very sorry to read this very sad news. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and all who loved her.
Kathryn Miller wrote
So incredibly sorry. As an alum I Can’t imagine what the team is going through right now.Sending all my love and sympathy. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to support the team or Ava’s family during this incredibly difficult time. YSR
