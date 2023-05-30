Avalakki Uppittu Recipe for Breakfast: Recipe for Hotel-Style Breakfast Poha – Avalakki Uppittu

Hotel Style Avalakki Uppittu Recipe

Introduction

Avalakki Uppittu, also known as Poha, is a popular breakfast dish in India. It is a quick and easy dish to prepare, and it is also very nutritious. This dish is made with flattened rice flakes, also known as poha, and is seasoned with a variety of spices and vegetables. In this article, we will discuss how to prepare Hotel Style Avalakki Uppittu, which is a more refined and flavorful version of the traditional dish.

Ingredients

2 cups of Avalakki (Poha)

1 medium-sized Onion, finely chopped

1 medium-sized Tomato, finely chopped

1-2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp Mustard Seeds

1/4 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder

1 tbsp Oil

A handful of Peanuts

A handful of Curry Leaves

A pinch of Asafoetida (Hing)

Salt as per taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Preparation

Take a bowl and add the Avalakki to it. Rinse it well with water and drain the excess water. Keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Wait for the mustard seeds to splutter. Add peanuts and fry until they turn golden brown. Add curry leaves, chopped onions, green chillies, and asafoetida. Fry until the onions turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well. Now, add the soaked Avalakki to the pan and mix well with the masala. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 3-4 minutes on low flame. This will help the Avalakki to absorb the flavors and become soft. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

Make sure you do not over-soak the Avalakki, as it can turn soggy.

You can add vegetables like carrots, peas, and capsicum to make the dish more nutritious.

You can also add lemon juice at the end for a tangy flavor.

Roasted cashews can also be used instead of peanuts.

Conclusion

Hotel Style Avalakki Uppittu is a delicious and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in no time. With the right combination of spices and vegetables, this dish can be made more flavorful and nutritious. So, the next time you are in a hurry and want to prepare a quick breakfast, try making this dish and enjoy a tasty and healthy meal.

South Indian breakfast recipes Poha recipes Hotel-style breakfast recipes Indian breakfast dishes Quick and easy breakfast recipes

News Source : Deepa Easy Home Recipe

Source Link :ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಶೈಲಿಯ ಅವಲಕ್ಕಿ ನಾಷ್ಟಾ | Breakfast Poha Recipe | Avalakki uppittu recipe/