Avalanche in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan today : Avalanche in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan Claims 11 Lives and Leaves 13 Injured – International News

Eleven Killed and Thirteen Injured in Avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan – Global News today 2023.

At least 11 people have died and 13 others have been injured in a snow avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore district, according to Pakistan’s GB Disaster Management Authority. The avalanche occurred at Shounter Top Pass on Friday afternoon, hitting a group of 25 people travelling with their cattle from Kashmir to Astore. The remote location and difficult terrain have made rescue efforts challenging, and communication difficulties are also hampering the operation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his condolences and called on the world to do more to protect developing countries against the effects of climate change.

News Source : ANI

Avalanche in Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan disaster Natural disaster in Pakistan Rescue efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan Avalanche fatalities in Pakistan