Avalon Seafood and Produce Owner, Carl Jablonski of ACME, Passes Away…

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Jablonski, the beloved owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce. He passed away peacefully on [DATE] at the age of [AGE].Carl was a respected member of the community and a passionate advocate for sustainable fishing practices. He worked tirelessly to provide the highest quality seafood and produce to his customers, and his dedication to his craft was unparalleled.His legacy will continue to live on through his business and the countless lives he touched throughout his career. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.