Carl Jablonski, Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce, Passes Away

The community of Avalon is mourning the loss of Carl Jablonski, the beloved owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce. Mr. Jablonski passed away on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of quality seafood and produce, as well as a reputation for being a kind and generous business owner.

