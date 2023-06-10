Avalon Seafood and Produce Owner, Carl Jablonski of ACME, Passes Away…

Carl Jablonski, Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Jablonski, the esteemed owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce. He was a beloved member of our community and a passionate advocate for fresh, high-quality seafood and produce.

Carl was a born entrepreneur, and he built Avalon Seafood and Produce from the ground up. Over the years, he developed a reputation for his unwavering commitment to sourcing the freshest and most sustainable seafood and produce available.

His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the countless customers who enjoyed the fruits of his labor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Carl Jablonski. You will be deeply missed.

