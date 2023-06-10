Avalon Seafood and Produce Owner, Carl Jablonski of ACME, Passes Away…

Breaking News: Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Carl Jablonski, the owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce. He was a beloved member of our community and a prominent figure in the seafood industry. Carl passed away peacefully at the age of 68.
