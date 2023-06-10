Carl Jablonski, Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce, Passes Away

ACME is mourning the loss of Carl Jablonski, the esteemed owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce. He passed away on Wednesday at the age of 67.

Jablonski was a beloved member of the community and a successful businessman. He started his career in the seafood industry at a young age, eventually opening Avalon Seafood and Produce in 1995. The store quickly became a staple in the community, known for its fresh seafood and locally grown produce.

Jablonski was passionate about his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his customers and employees. He was known for his warm personality, infectious smile, and kind heart.

Jablonski is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. His legacy will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched through his business.

ACME extends its deepest condolences to Jablonski’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Carl Jablonski ACME Obituary Avalon Seafood and Produce Owner Carl Jablonski Passes Away Remembering Carl Jablonski, ACME CEO and Avalon Seafood and Produce Owner Carl Jablonski’s Legacy at ACME and Avalon Seafood and Produce Tributes to Carl Jablonski, ACME CEO and Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce