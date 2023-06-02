Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz pass away in murder-suicide incident in Torrance CA.

Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz dead following murder-suicide in Torrance CA

Introduction

Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz were two young individuals whose lives were tragically taken in a murder-suicide in Torrance, California. The incident has left family, friends, and the community in shock and mourning.

Who were Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz?

Avante Rose was a 30-year-old man who worked as a barber at a local shop in Torrance. He was described as a kind and friendly person by those who knew him. Avante enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his family.

Kassandra Arevaloz was a 25-year-old woman who worked in customer service. She was known for her bubbly personality and always had a smile on her face. Kassandra loved to dance and was passionate about music.

The murder-suicide

On August 7th, 2021, Avante Rose shot and killed Kassandra Arevaloz before turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred at Kassandra’s apartment in Torrance. The details leading up to the murder-suicide are still unclear, but it is believed that the two were in a relationship.

The aftermath

The news of the murder-suicide has left the community in shock and disbelief. Family and friends of Avante and Kassandra have been left devastated by the tragedy. The loss of two young lives has left a deep impact on the community.

The impact on the community

The loss of Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz has left the community in mourning. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the two. The tragedy has also sparked a conversation about domestic violence and the importance of recognizing warning signs.

Conclusion

The loss of Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz is a tragedy that will not be forgotten. Their lives were cut short in a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories they shared with Avante and Kassandra.

Avante Rose Kassandra Arevaloz Murder-suicide in Torrance CA Obituary of Avante Rose Tragic death of Avante Rose and Kassandra Arevaloz