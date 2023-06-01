Avascular Necrosis: Health: Understanding Avascular Necrosis and Its Impact on Bones

Avascular Necrosis: What Happens When Your Bones Lose Blood Supply?

Avascular necrosis, also known as osteonecrosis or bone infarction, refers to the death of bone cells when the blood supply to bones is damaged. Bones require nourishment from the blood supply to remain healthy, and if the supply is not restored, the bone can fracture and collapse. This condition commonly occurs in the hips, knees, shoulders, elbows, and ankles.

Causes and Risk Factors

Avascular necrosis is caused by injury to the small blood vessels around joints, such as dislocation or fracture of the surrounding bone. Other factors that may cause injury to the blood supply include high-dose steroids, excessive alcohol use, and medical conditions that impact small blood vessels. Risk factors for avascular necrosis include trauma, high-dose corticosteroids, alcohol, sickle cell disease, HIV, a history of cancer requiring radiation to the joint, chemotherapy, blood-clotting disorders, rheumatologic conditions, and COVID-19.

Symptoms

Patients may initially present without any symptoms, with low-grade joint pain, or with severe pain. An initial workup for joint pain usually starts with X-rays, but in the early stages, avascular necrosis may not be seen on an X-ray. If symptoms do not improve, an MRI or a CT scan are required. Even if the pain is very mild, persistent pain that does not improve requires higher-level imaging. A patient’s level of pain does not always reflect their severity of avascular necrosis, whether the joint has begun to collapse or if there is cartilage damage.

Treatments

There are many medical and surgical treatments for avascular necrosis. For cases in which the joint has not collapsed, patients can explore nonsurgical treatment options, such as bisphosphonates, medication to address blood-clotting disorders or vascular disease, and pain relief medication. However, these medications do not cure avascular necrosis, and joint collapse is still a risk.

In terms of surgical options, core decompression is a common procedure in which a surgeon removes cores of dead bone. They may also replace these cores with new healthy bone to stimulate new vessel regeneration and bone growth. Some centers recommend hyperbaric oxygen treatments to improve the regenerative potential of stem cells. The goal of these treatments is to lower the risk of bone collapse and the need for a joint replacement.

Unfortunately, once the round smooth shape of the joint collapses, patients will require joint replacement surgery. While patients do well with joint replacement surgery in general, there are potential complications, such as failure of the implants, infection, and fractures around the components.

Life Expectancy

Most patients with avascular necrosis will not see a decrease in their life span, as they are able to recover from surgeries and return to their daily activities. However, there are a subset of patients who have underlying medical conditions which increase their risk of avascular necrosis, and if these conditions are not treated, patients may experience a decreased quality of life.

In conclusion, avascular necrosis is a serious condition that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. Patients should not ignore symptoms and seek medical attention as soon as possible to prevent joint collapse and the need for joint replacement surgery.

News Source : WFMZ.com

Source Link :What Is Avascular Necrosis and How Does It Affect Bones? | Health/