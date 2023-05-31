Avascular Necrosis: Understanding Avascular Necrosis and Its Impact on Bones | Health

Avascular Necrosis: What You Need to Know

Causes and Risk Factors

Avascular necrosis, also known as osteonecrosis or bone infarction, is caused by injury to the small blood vessels around joints. This can be due to trauma to the joint, such as dislocation or fracture of the surrounding bone. Other causes include high-dose steroids, excessive alcohol use, or medical conditions that impact small blood vessels. Risk factors include trauma, high-dose corticosteroids, alcohol, sickle cell disease, HIV, a history of cancer requiring radiation to the joint, chemotherapy, blood-clotting disorders, rheumatologic conditions, and COVID-19.

Symptoms

Patients may present without any symptoms, with low-grade joint pain, or with severe pain. Avascular necrosis may have been found incidentally during an X-ray, CT scan, or MRI for another medical concern. An initial workup for joint pain usually starts with X-rays, but in the early stages avascular necrosis may not be seen on an X-ray. If symptoms do not improve, an MRI or a CT scan are required. A patient’s level of pain does not always reflect their severity of avascular necrosis, whether the joint has begun to collapse or if there is cartilage damage.

Treatments

There are many medical and surgical treatments for avascular necrosis. For cases in which the joint has not collapsed, patients can explore nonsurgical treatment options, such as bone-building drugs called bisphosphonates. Patients with a known blood-clotting disorder or vascular disease should take medication to address those conditions. Pain can be treated with over-the-counter medication, such as acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. However, these medications do not cure avascular necrosis and joint collapse is still a risk.

In terms of surgical options, core decompression is a common procedure in which a surgeon removes cores of dead bone. They may also replace these cores with new healthy bone to stimulate new vessel regeneration and bone growth. There are new techniques being developed to improve the quality and outcome of core decompression surgery, such as 3D-aiming technologies and the use of stem cells. Some centers also recommend hyperbaric oxygen treatments to improve the regenerative potential of stem cells. The goal of these treatments is to lower the risk of bone collapse and the need for a joint replacement.

Unfortunately, once the round smooth shape of the joint collapses, patients will require joint replacement surgery. While patients do well with joint replacement surgery in general, there are potential complications, such as failure of the implants, infection, and fractures around the components.

Life Span

Most patients with avascular necrosis will not see a decrease in their life span, as they are able to recover from surgeries and return to their daily activities. However, there are a subset of patients who have underlying medical conditions which increase their risk of avascular necrosis, and if these conditions are not treated, patients may experience a decreased quality of life.

It’s important to not ignore symptoms so that the bone can be treated before the joint collapses. Patients of all ages may suffer from avascular necrosis, so it’s important to talk to your doctor if you are experiencing joint pain or have any risk factors for avascular necrosis. Early detection and treatment can help prevent joint collapse and improve overall outcomes.

News Source : The Suburban Newspaper

Source Link :What Is Avascular Necrosis and How Does It Affect Bones? | Health/