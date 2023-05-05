avian flu Today : Avian flu kills over 50,000 wild birds in UK, twice the previously estimated number

Avian Flu Claims More Wild Birds in the UK Than Previously Estimated

The avian flu, particularly the highly infectious variant of H5N1, has caused Europe’s worst bird flu outbreak, resulting in the most significant and sudden loss of birds in decades. According to data collected by the Guardian, the avian flu has killed more than twice the number of wild birds previously estimated in the UK, with numbers likely to escalate during this year’s breeding season. The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) estimates that “many more than 20,000” wild birds have died in the UK since the current outbreak began in October 2021. However, the Guardian has studied data from devolved governments and nature organizations that shows the actual figure is at least 50,000 between October 2021 until the start of April 2023.

Conservationists are warning that it could mean the extinction of some seabird species as breeding colonies have been particularly badly hit. The Wildlife Trust said they had “never seen mortality this high before” at Yorkshire’s largest black-headed gull colony at North Cave Wetlands nature reserve, where 10% of the 2,000 breeding pairs of black-headed gulls have died. However, there are signs they could be over the worst of it.

David Craven, regional manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “After an initial spread through the colony, which saw a very rapid rise to 10% mortality, we are now seeing a slowing in the numbers of dead and dying birds, which leads us to hope that this means the disease within the colony is burning itself out.”

The Guardian figures show that more than 36,000 birds have died from avian flu in Scotland, with seabirds and waterbirds the worst hit. In England, 7,300 deaths were recorded in total, which is divided between two sites off the Northumberland coast – the Farne Islands (an estimated 6,000 deaths) and Coquet Island (1,300 deaths estimated), where rare birds such as arctic terns, black-headed gulls, and common terns were among those most affected. Reports from Wales came from a single Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) site – Grassholm, west of Pembrokeshire – where an estimated 5,000 northern gannets died.

The UK is home to 60% of the planet’s northern gannets, with the population likely to be affected for decades as they are a long-lived species that is slow to reproduce. Claire Smith, RSPB senior policy officer, described the Guardian’s figures as an “underestimate” and said: “Sadly, we are not surprised by these figures and it reflects what we saw across our nature reserves last year and what we are seeing worldwide.”

Since this latest outbreak of avian flu in 2021, 8.3 million poultry birds died or have been culled in the UK, according to Defra. In total, 20 million birds are slaughtered every week for human consumption.

