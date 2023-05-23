“Avian therapy”: The Healing Power of Birds

Introduction

The summer season brings with it the delightful chirping of birds, and the arrival of different species can be a source of excitement for birdwatchers. With the recent arrival of the red-eyed vireos, the bulk of our summer breeding season birds have settled in and are getting comfortable. In this article, we will explore the different species of birds that can be spotted during the summer season and what makes them unique.

The Red-Eyed Vireo

The red-eyed vireo is one of the most common summer breeding birds in North America. They are olive green with a white belly and a distinctive red eye. They can be spotted in deciduous forests and woodlands. The red-eyed vireo is known for its constant singing, which can be heard throughout the day. They are also known for their elaborate nests, which are built using spider webs, lichens, and moss.

The Eastern Bluebird

The Eastern bluebird is a beautiful bird that can be spotted in open fields and meadows. They have a bright blue back, rust-colored breast, and a white belly. The Eastern bluebird is known for its melodious song, which is often described as a warbling or trilling sound. They are cavity nesters and are often found nesting in old woodpecker holes or nesting boxes.

The Indigo Bunting

The Indigo bunting is a small, brightly colored bird that can be spotted in open woodlands and fields. They have a vibrant blue color that is hard to miss. The male Indigo bunting is the more brightly colored of the two sexes. They are known for their sweet, jumbled songs, which can be heard throughout the day. Indigo buntings are seed-eaters and can often be seen perched on top of tall grasses and flowers.

The American Goldfinch

The American goldfinch is a small, yellow and black bird that can be spotted in open fields and meadows. They have a distinctive, bouncing flight and a melodic, warbling song. The American goldfinch is known for its ability to change color. During the breeding season, the male American goldfinch has a bright yellow body and black wings, while the female has a duller yellow body with brownish wings. During the winter, both sexes become a duller yellow color.

The Baltimore Oriole

The Baltimore oriole is a brightly colored bird that can be spotted in deciduous forests and woodlands. They have a bright orange body with black wings and a black head. The male Baltimore oriole is known for its beautiful, flute-like song, which can be heard throughout the day. Baltimore orioles are also known for their unique nests, which are woven together using plant fibers and suspended from the branches of trees.

Conclusion

The arrival of different species of birds during the summer season can be a source of delight for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. The red-eyed vireo, Eastern bluebird, Indigo bunting, American goldfinch, and Baltimore oriole are just a few of the many species of birds that can be spotted during the summer season. Each species has its unique characteristics, from their colorful plumage to their beautiful songs and elaborate nests. So, grab your binoculars and head out to explore the world of birds this summer!

News Source : APG of Wisconsin

Source Link :Birds: The cure for what ails you/