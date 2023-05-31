“Aviation Ceiling Fan” : White Finish Minka-Aire F853-WH Aviation Ceiling Fan with 60 Inch DC Motor

White-Finished Minka-Aire F853-WH Aviation 60 Inch Ceiling Fan with DC Motor



Price: $629.95

The Minka-Aire F853-WH Aviation 60 Inch Ceiling Fan with DC Motor in White Finish is an excellent addition to any home or office space. This ceiling fan is equipped with a powerful and efficient DC motor that operates quietly and is reversible. You can run the fan in the summer to help cool your space and in the winter to help circulate warm air and cut down on energy costs. The fan comes with a six-speed remote control that includes forward and reverse functions, making it easy to adjust the fan’s settings from anywhere in the room.

This Vintage Style Ceiling Fan has a blade sweep diameter of 60” with variable blade pitch, making it perfect for larger rooms. The fan measures 11.5” from the ceiling to the lowest point of the fan with the included 6” downrod, making it a great option for rooms with high ceilings. The fan’s white finish gives it a stylish and modern look that will complement any decor.

One of the standout features of the Minka-Aire F853-WH Aviation 60 Inch Ceiling Fan is its integrated light kit. The Aviation F853L- model comes with the light kit, but the F853-WH model does not include a bulb or light. If you want to add a light to your fan, you can purchase the Aviation F853L- model or add your own bulb/light. The fan is compatible with most standard light bulbs.

The Minka-Aire F853-WH Aviation 60 Inch Ceiling Fan is also compatible with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. However, to use these features, you will need to purchase the Bond hub BD-1000 separately. Additionally, you can purchase the optional WC500 wall control if you prefer to control the fan using a wall switch instead of the remote.

Overall, the Minka-Aire F853-WH Aviation 60 Inch Ceiling Fan with DC Motor in White Finish is a versatile and stylish ceiling fan that will help keep your home or office space comfortable and cool. Its powerful and efficient DC motor, six-speed remote control, and reversible operation make it easy to customize the fan’s settings to your preferences. The fan’s modern design and white finish will complement any decor, and its compatibility with smart home devices makes it a great option for tech-savvy homeowners.



