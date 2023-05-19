Avicii, 28, found dead: Breaking News

Breaking News: Avicii Found Dead at Age 28

Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on Friday, April 20th, 2018 in Muscat, Oman. He was 28 years old.

The Cause of Death

While no official cause of death has been released, it is known that Avicii had struggled with health issues in the past. In 2014, he cancelled a series of shows to have his gallbladder and appendix removed. He also retired from touring in 2016 due to his physical and mental health. In a statement at the time, he said, “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.”

A Career Cut Short

Avicii was one of the most successful electronic dance music artists of all time, with hits including “Levels,” “Wake Me Up,” and “Hey Brother.” He was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2012 and 2013, and won a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song in 2014.

His death comes as a shock to the music industry, as Avicii was still actively producing music and had recently released a new EP titled “Avīci (01).” His impact on the EDM genre and beyond will be felt for years to come.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Avicii’s death, tributes from fans and fellow artists flooded social media. Calvin Harris tweeted, “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

Deadmau5, another prominent figure in the EDM scene, wrote on Twitter, “Nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and I’m very proud of him.”

Avicii will be remembered not only for his music, but also for his philanthropy. In 2011, he donated $1 million to the hunger relief charity Feeding America. He also established the Tim Bergling Foundation in 2017 to raise awareness for mental health issues and suicide prevention.

A Tragic Loss

The death of Avicii is a tragic loss for the music industry and for his fans around the world. His talent, passion, and generosity will be deeply missed. As we mourn his passing, we can honor his legacy by supporting the causes he cared about and by continuing to enjoy the music that he created.

Rest in peace, Avicii.

1. Avicii death news

2. Avicii cause of death

3. Avicii tributes

4. Avicii’s music legacy

5. Avicii’s impact on the music industry