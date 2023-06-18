Avoid Including This in Your Loved One’s Obituary!

Things to Avoid Including in Your Loved One’s Obituary
As you write an obituary for your loved one, it’s important to remember that it will be a lasting tribute to their life. While it’s important to be honest and open about their life, there are certain things that should be avoided. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Don’t mention unresolved family issues or conflicts
- Avoid mentioning any illegal or criminal activities
- Don’t include anything that could be considered offensive or controversial
- Avoid discussing any financial or legal matters
- Don’t include anything that could be considered embarrassing or too personal
Remember, your loved one’s obituary is a chance to celebrate their life and legacy. Stick to the positive and uplifting aspects of their life and keep the tone respectful and dignified.
