Avoid Including This in Your Loved One’s Obituary!

Things to Avoid Including in Your Loved One’s Obituary

As you write an obituary for your loved one, it’s important to remember that it will be a lasting tribute to their life. While it’s important to be honest and open about their life, there are certain things that should be avoided. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Don’t mention unresolved family issues or conflicts

Avoid mentioning any illegal or criminal activities

Don’t include anything that could be considered offensive or controversial

Avoid discussing any financial or legal matters

Don’t include anything that could be considered embarrassing or too personal

Remember, your loved one’s obituary is a chance to celebrate their life and legacy. Stick to the positive and uplifting aspects of their life and keep the tone respectful and dignified.

Obituary etiquette Common obituary mistakes Inappropriate obituary content Obituary do’s and don’ts Writing a respectful obituary