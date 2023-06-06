“avoiding TCS for higher education abroad”: Avoiding TCS for Your Child’s Higher Education Abroad: Tips and Strategies

How to Avoid TCS When Sending Children Abroad for Higher Education

If you are a parent planning to send your child overseas for higher education, you might be concerned about the new 20% tax collected at source (TCS) rule that will apply to foreign remittances from July 1, 2023. However, the finance ministry has clarified that this higher rate will not apply to education and medical expenses incurred abroad. Nevertheless, there are some minor provisions that parents should be aware of to avoid TCS.

How much money can parents send abroad annually?

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), parents can transfer funds to their children studying abroad to cover various course-related expenses. The LRS has a limit of $250,000 on the amount of money that parents can transfer abroad during the fiscal year (April 1 to March 31). If the amount to be transferred exceeds this limit, RBI’s approval is required.

How does TCS apply to international education?

Parents can send money abroad for their child’s education under the LRS. There is typically no exemption limit for LRS payments, but there is an exception for payments related to education. Parents can transfer up to Rs 7 lakh per year without paying TCS. If the amount is greater than Rs 7 lakh, the TCS rate is reduced to 5%. If the funds are transferred by way of an education loan, the TCS rate is reduced to 0.5%.

Note that TCS at the rates of 0.5% or 5% will still apply even if the funds (in excess of Rs 7 lakh) are transferred prior to July 1, 2023.

Which educational costs are eligible for a reduced TCS rate?

Tuition, housing, lab, exam, textbooks, and stationery fees are eligible for a reduced TCS rate. Additionally, living expenses like food and accommodation can be claimed as educational expenses if a connection can be established between these costs and education.

If the student stays in university-provided housing, it is automatically considered an educational expense. However, if the student resides in housing provided by a third party, the sender of funds must establish a connection between the expenses and education to claim them as educational expenses.

Are additional living expenses covered by the 5% TCS as well?

Yes, the rates of TCS applicable to remittances for education and medical treatment also apply to remittances for travel and incidental expenses related to education and medical treatment, according to the finance ministry.

What proof of documentation is necessary to fund education and living costs?

Banks are responsible for collecting TCS, and it is their responsibility to determine what constitutes “education.” When transmitting funds internationally, the correct remittance code must be used to demonstrate that the funds are being sent for educational purposes. The sender must provide the bank with a Form A2 cum LRS declaration stating the payment’s purpose, such as tuition, lodging/travel expenses, etc. The remitter may also include the student’s name, student ID number, foreign university name, etc., to substantiate educational purposes.

If you elect for an education loan, you must submit the education loan approval letter with the student’s name and co-borrower parent’s name to qualify for a 0.5% TCS reduction.

How can parents send over Rs 7 lakh to finance living expenses for children studying abroad without incurring a 20% TCS?

Each resident individual has their own LRS limits, so parents can distribute the remittance to be sent to a student abroad requiring funds in excess of Rs 7 lakh by spreading the remittance across various family members in a manner that does not exceed each individual’s threshold limit. According to Keshav Singhania, Head of Private Client Services at Singhania & Co., there will be no adverse tax ramifications, as both the donor and the donee will be classified as relatives under the Income Tax Act’s definition.

In other words, parents should maximise the exemption limit of Rs 7 lakh. Each parent can send up to Rs 7 lakh without incurring TCS, allowing you to send up to Rs 14 lakh in total. Additionally, grandparents can assist with remittances.

How can parents further reduce this TCS burden?

Since educational expenses are not subject to TCS as long as they are less than Rs 7 lakh, students do not need to worry about increased tax obligations. However, it is prudent to keep transaction details and receipts whenever any fees or money is spent on education-related expenses.

In summary, parents planning to send their children abroad for higher education can avoid TCS by maximising the exemption limit of Rs 7 lakh per parent, involving grandparents if feasible for additional remittances, considering financing education through a student loan to take advantage of the reduced TCS rate, and keeping all required documentation on hand and ensuring that all education-related remittances are appropriately classified to qualify for lower TCS rates.

News Source : Eric Joseph Gomes

Source Link :How to avoid TCS when your child pursues higher education abroad?/