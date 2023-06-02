Awaiting Tonga’s Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu’s Last Emotional Video before her Passing.

Tonga’s Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu Last Emotional Video Before She Passed

Introduction

Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu, the daughter of the late King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV of Tonga, was a beloved member of the royal family and a prominent figure in Tongan society. Her sudden passing in 2018 left the nation in shock and mourning. Prior to her death, she recorded an emotional video expressing her love for her family and her country.

Princess Mele’s Background

Princess Mele was born on November 18, 1981, in Nuku’alofa, the capital city of Tonga. She was the sixth child of King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV and Queen Halaevalu Mata’aho. She received her education in Tonga and New Zealand and was fluent in Tongan, English, and French.

Throughout her life, Princess Mele was involved in various charitable and cultural activities in Tonga. She was a patron of the Tongan Women’s National Congress and was passionate about promoting women’s rights and gender equality. She was also an advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Princess Mele’s Last Video

In her last video, Princess Mele expressed her deep love for her family and her country. She spoke about her gratitude for the support and love she had received throughout her life and expressed her hope for a better future for Tonga.

“I just want to say how much I love my family and how much I love this country,” she said. “I hope that we can all work together to make Tonga a better place for future generations.”

Princess Mele also spoke about her hopes for Tonga’s future, saying that she believed in the strength and resilience of the Tongan people.

“I have faith that Tonga will continue to thrive and prosper,” she said. “We are a strong and proud people, and we will overcome any challenges that come our way.”

Conclusion

Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu’s passing was a great loss to Tonga and the world. Her last video serves as a testament to her love for her family and her country and her unwavering faith in the resilience of the Tongan people. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of Tongans.

