Award-winning journalist Harold Olmos dies at 78

Bolivian journalist Harold Olmos dies at 78

Harold Olmos, an award-winning Bolivian journalist known for his remarkable reportorial tenacity, has died at the age of 78. He led Associated Press operations in Venezuela and Brazil after fleeing his coup-convulsed homeland more than four decades ago. Olmos passed away on Wednesday in the eastern lowlands city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, due to a heart attack after a long illness. His son, José Olmos, stated that his father had struggled with diabetes.

Return to homeland and a second career

Olmos, a role model for younger colleagues with deep experience covering military challenges to democracy, returned to his native country in 2006 after retiring from the AP. He launched a second career as a columnist, educator, and author when Evo Morales, a leftist coca-growers’ union leader embraced by the country’s indigenous majority, began to dominate Bolivian politics.

A journalist with disarming gentility and fearlessness

Claude Erbsen, retired former director of World Services for the AP, said Olmos excelled in helping shed light on Brazil’s transition from military dictatorship to vibrant democracy. But he and others were most impressed by both Olmos’ disarming gentility and fearlessness. “I think the most important characteristic in him was that he was really a gentle soul, but once he sank his teeth into something you couldn’t beat him off with a two-by-four,” said Erbsen.

Olmos’ works as a journalist

Olmos joined the AP in 1969 in La Paz, Bolivia, at age 25, after working as a weekend editor at the Presencia daily. Olmos was bureau chief in Venezuela for more than a decade until 1993 – years of tumult that saw Hugo Chavez rise to prominence – then in Brazil until his retirement in 2006. In a four-year project that ended with the 2017 publication of a book, “Etched in Memory: Notes of a Reporter,” Olmos examined a deadly 2009 government raid that claimed the lives of three foreigners allegedly involved in a terrorist plot against then-President Evo Morales.

Awards and achievements

Olmos was “a journalist like few others,” said Nestor Ikeda, a former AP writer and editor who worked with him. Olmos was forced to flee there after one of the multiple coups that then made Bolivia synonymous with political instability. In 2007, he was awarded Bolivia’s National Journalism Prize. Upon receiving it, Olmos said, “In this realm where journalism is trapped in the crossfire of political and ideological disputes, it seems the journalist can be considered the enemy.”

Survivors

Olmos is survived by his wife Cristina, daughter Paula, and son José.

AP reporters Carlos Valdez and Paola Flores in La Paz, Bolivia, contributed to this report.