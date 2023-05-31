“awkward conversation”: Tips for Navigating an Uncomfortable Dialogue – The Irish Times

How to Raise a Tricky Issue Without Feeling Awkward

We have all been in situations where we need to raise a tricky issue with someone, but we fear the confrontation and the potential awkwardness that could arise. It could be a friend who borrowed something and didn’t give it back, a pay cheque that was not as much as expected, or a coach who never gives you a game. However, avoiding the conversation altogether can lead to misunderstandings, hurt feelings, and even rejection. The good news is that there are ways to raise a tricky issue without feeling awkward.

According to Linda Breathnach, a member of the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and founder of therapyandtraining.ie, what makes raising something awkward is that it can go against the people-pleasing part of us. We assume that expressing a different view or disagreeing with someone will not please them. Fear of confrontation can also be a factor, which could be linked to how disagreements were dealt with during our upbringing. It could also be due to a fear of rejection or not wanting to hurt someone.

However, having the awkward conversation can actually help a relationship. Sometimes people can be grateful that we faced up to or named something that they were not aware of. Shirking an awkward conversation comes at a cost. If something goes unaddressed or unresolved, it can lead to hurt feelings, misunderstandings, confusion, or a sense of rejection.

Before raising the tricky topic, it is essential to reflect on our intentions. Our intention could be care, love, safety, risk, or money, in fairness, valuing ourselves, our time, and our boundaries. We need to keep our intention at the core of it. The next step is to express our wish, want, or need. Highlight the issue with respect and clarity without waffling. We need to plough a middle ground, avoiding the poles of passiveness and aggressiveness.

Being too passive can lead to the other person not knowing what we are talking about, while being too aggressive can make the message get lost. We need to be assertive, respecting our needs and the needs of the other person. We can rehearse one or two lines that are clear, respectful, and warm but boundaried. It is important to talk about ourselves rather than describing the other person’s behaviour. For example, “When this happened, I felt…”

If the other person reacts badly, we need to have the conversation respectfully, with warmth and honesty. They are unlikely to react badly if they do not feel blamed, criticized, or attacked. We can use words like, “This is a difficult conversation. I just really felt it was important, and it’s out of respect for you that I am raising this…” Even if they still react badly, they might reflect later, or we might notice that they have taken it on board in their behaviour.

In conclusion, raising a tricky issue does not have to be awkward. We need to reflect on our intentions, express our wish, want, or need, and plough a middle ground between passiveness and aggressiveness. We need to be assertive, respect our needs and the needs of the other person, and talk about ourselves rather than describing their behaviour. Having the conversation respectfully, with warmth and honesty, can help a relationship and avoid misunderstandings, hurt feelings, and rejection.

1. Tips for navigating awkward conversations

2. How to approach difficult conversations

3. Strategies for handling uncomfortable discussions

4. Techniques for managing tense interactions

5. Advice for addressing sensitive topics with others

News Source : Joanne Hunt

Source Link :How to have an awkward conversation – The Irish Times/