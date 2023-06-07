Axell Hodges Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Racetrack near Ramona

Axell Hodges tragically passes away in a motorcycle accident on racetrack near Ramona

Motocross rider Axell Hodges has passed away at the age of 22 following a fatal accident on a racetrack near Ramona. The young athlete was known for his impressive skills on a motorcycle and was a rising star in the industry.

The accident occurred during a practice session when Hodges lost control of his bike and crashed. Despite efforts from medical personnel, Hodges was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hodges had a promising career ahead of him, having won numerous competitions and gaining a large following on social media. He was known for his fearless approach to riding and his dedication to the sport.

The motocross community has expressed their condolences to Hodges’ family and friends, and many have shared memories and photos of the young athlete on social media. Hodges’ passing is a tragic loss for the sport and he will be deeply missed.

