Axolotl Mount FFXIV: A Guide to Obtaining the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV

Unlocking the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV: A Guide

Introduction

For players of Final Fantasy XIV who have admired the charming Axolotl creatures, the ultimate reward awaits in the form of the Axolotl Mount. While it takes some challenging content to unlock, it is well worth the effort to ride on one of these adorable creatures. In this guide, we will explain how to obtain the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV.

What is the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV?

The Axolotl Mount, also known as the Megaloambystoma Mount, is one of the cutest mounts in FFXIV. It is much larger than the typical Axolotl creature and comes fitted with a saddle on its back. This makes it a highly sought-after reward for any FFXIV player.

How to Unlock the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV

The only way to obtain the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV is to complete the Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage) raid and receive the Megaloambystoma Horn as a reward. The Twelfth Circle (Savage) is the final Savage battle for Endwalker, and it presents a series of challenging boss battles, including a new phase.

If a raid party defeats the boss for the first time before the weekly reset, the Megaloambystoma Horn will be a guaranteed drop. You can use this horn to summon the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV.

Preparing for the Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage) Raid

Before attempting the Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage) raid, it is essential to prepare your character as best as possible. This includes having the best gear and being in the best clock positions for your character type. Strategy is vital to success, whether you are playing with a team of friends or strangers.

It is also important to note that only one person will receive the Megaloambystoma Horn. Therefore, communication with your fellow raid members is crucial if the mount’s horn drops.

Conclusion

While it may take some time and effort to unlock the Axolotl Mount in FFXIV, the reward is well worth it. These adorable creatures make for a unique and charming mount that any FFXIV player would be proud to own. So, prepare yourself for the challenge and enjoy riding on your very own Axolotl Mount in FFXIV.

