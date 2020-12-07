Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Death -Dead – Obituary : Iran Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has Died .
Iran Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Unconfirmed reports from Iran say the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. The announcement will be made only after the transfer of powers to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, are completed. https://t.co/tb0pns5q8M
— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) December 6, 2020
Unconfirmed reports from Iran say the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. The announcement will be made only after the transfer of powers to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, are completed.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.