Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has Died .

Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Abdorrahman Boroumand Center @IranRights_org Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has died. As a member of the post-revolutionary Assembly of Experts of the Constitution, he helped codify an Article which, four decades later, still hinders Iranians’ freedom of assembly.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.