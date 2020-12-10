Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has Died .
Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Former Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi has died. As a member of the post-revolutionary Assembly of Experts of the Constitution, he helped codify an Article which, four decades later, still hinders Iranians' freedom of assembly. pic.twitter.com/JOl2SXYouO
— Abdorrahman Boroumand Center (@IranRights_org) December 10, 2020
