Ayodele Bandele Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former student-athletes, Ayodele Bandele ’18 has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The St. Olaf men's soccer program expresses our deepest condolences and sends our thoughts and prayers to the Bandele family at the passing of one of our former student-athletes, Ayodele Bandele '18. Ayodele will be forever remembered in this program. pic.twitter.com/2FqgDq7krp — St. Olaf Men’s Soccer (@StOlafMSOC) January 29, 2021

