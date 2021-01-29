Ayodele Bandele Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former student-athletes, Ayodele Bandele ’18 has Died .
former student-athletes, Ayodele Bandele ’18 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The St. Olaf men's soccer program expresses our deepest condolences and sends our thoughts and prayers to the Bandele family at the passing of one of our former student-athletes, Ayodele Bandele '18. Ayodele will be forever remembered in this program. pic.twitter.com/2FqgDq7krp
— St. Olaf Men’s Soccer (@StOlafMSOC) January 29, 2021
You can click on the the "original tweet" to see the original post on twitter.
