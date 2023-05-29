Azeem Mansoori Lifestyle: The Life of Azeem Mansoori: Exploring His Biography, Family, House, Age, Income, and Wife.

Azeem Mansoori Lifestyle

Introduction

Azeem Mansoori is a well-known name in the Indian fashion industry. He is a fashion designer and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself through his unique and creative designs. His designs are a perfect blend of traditional and modern styles.

Who is Azeem Mansoori?

Azeem Mansoori was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his education in fashion designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi in 2001. After completing his education, he started working as a fashion designer for various fashion houses.

In 2006, Azeem Mansoori launched his own fashion label, which has now become a well-known brand in the fashion industry. His designs have been featured in various fashion shows and magazines.

Wife and Family

Azeem Mansoori is a married man and has two children. His wife’s name is not known as he prefers to keep his personal life private. He is very close to his family and often shares pictures with them on his social media accounts.

Biography

Name: Azeem Mansoori

Date of Birth: Not known

Birthplace: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Education: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi

Profession: Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur

Current Residence: Mumbai, Maharashtra

House

Azeem Mansoori currently resides in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has a luxurious house that is designed with a modern touch. The house is spacious and has all the modern amenities. Azeem Mansoori often shares pictures of his house on his social media accounts.

Age

The exact age of Azeem Mansoori is not known. However, it is estimated that he is in his late 30s or early 40s.

Income

Azeem Mansoori is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur. His net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He earns a considerable amount of money from his fashion label and other business ventures.

Conclusion

Azeem Mansoori is a talented fashion designer who has made a name for himself through his unique and creative designs. He is a successful entrepreneur who has built a successful fashion label. Azeem Mansoori is a private person who prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight. He is a family man who is very close to his loved ones.

Source Link :Azeem Mansoori Lifestyle | Who Is Azeem Mansoori, Wife, Biography, Family, House, Age, Income/

Azeem Mansoori net worth Azeem Mansoori career Azeem Mansoori social media presence Azeem Mansoori personal life Azeem Mansoori education background