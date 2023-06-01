“Azekah Denial biography”: Azekah Denial: A Comprehensive Biography Including Family, Age, Acting Credits, and Golden Information by AR

Biography of Azekah Denial

Azekah Denial is a young and talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her versatile acting skills and her ability to portray complex characters with ease. Azekah was born on 20th January 1994 in Karachi, Pakistan, and belongs to a Muslim family.

Who is Azekah Denial?

Azekah Denial is a Pakistani actress who has worked in numerous dramas and television shows. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the drama serial ‘Kaise Hoye Benaam.’ Since then, she has appeared in several successful dramas such as ‘Balaa,’ ‘Cheekh,’ ‘Malaal-e-Yaar,’ and ‘Ishq Tamasha.’ Azekah has also worked in a few telefilms and made her film debut in 2019 with the movie ‘Pari.’

Family

Azekah Denial comes from a well-educated family. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger sister who is a doctor. Azekah has always been close to her family and often shares pictures and videos with them on her social media accounts.

Age

Azekah Denial is currently 27 years old. She was born on 20th January 1994, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Drama List

Azekah Denial has worked in several successful dramas throughout her career. Some of her most popular dramas include:

Kaise Hoye Benaam

Tera Woh Pyaar

Balaa

Cheekh

Malaal-e-Yaar

Ishq Tamasha

Azekah has also worked in a few telefilms, including ‘Ek Aurat Ki Kahani’ and ‘Piyari Bittu.’

Azekah Denial is a talented actress who has won several awards for her performances. In 2019, she won the ‘Best Emerging Talent’ award at the Lux Style Awards. She was also nominated for the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award for her role in the drama serial ‘Cheekh.’

Apart from acting, Azekah is also a social media influencer and has a significant following on Instagram. She often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life, giving her fans a glimpse into her world.

Azekah is a role model for many young girls who aspire to be actors. She has proven that hard work, dedication, and talent can take you a long way in the entertainment industry. With her impressive acting skills and charming personality, Azekah Denial is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

