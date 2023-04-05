Azul RIP :(

Azul has departed.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Azul, a beloved member of our community. Azul was a vibrant and charismatic individual who touched the lives of many during their time with us.

Azul was known for their boundless energy and enthusiasm, always eager to try new things and explore new ideas. They had a natural talent for bringing people together, and their infectious personality made them a joy to be around.

Despite facing many challenges throughout their life, Azul remained resilient and determined. They inspired those around them to do the same, and their spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew them.

The loss of Azul is a significant blow to our community, and we extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones during this difficult time. We will honor their memory by continuing to support each other and carrying on the legacy of positivity and kindness that Azul embodied.

Rest in peace, dear Azul. You will be deeply missed.

Source : @twistedanything

Azul has passed away.. pic.twitter.com/v0AiZBddYp — twisted wonderland anything bot (@twistedanything) April 5, 2023

