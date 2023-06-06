Azusa, CA Resident Gavin Sedano Passes Away in Tragic Car Crash: Obituary

Gavin Sedano Obituary

Gavin Sedano, a resident of Azusa, CA, passed away tragically in a car accident. He was a kind-hearted and loving person who always put others before himself. Gavin was born on March 14, 1992, to his parents Maria and Roberto Sedano.

Gavin graduated from Azusa High School in 2010 and went on to attend California State University, Los Angeles, where he received a degree in Business Administration. He was a hardworking and ambitious individual who always strived to achieve his goals.

Gavin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, his brother Carlos, and his sister Sofia. Gavin’s kind spirit and loving personality will never be forgotten.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gavin Sedano Memorial Fund, which will be used to support local charities in his honor.

