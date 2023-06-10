Azusa Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured | KFI AM 640 today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man was killed and two others were injured in Azusa on Friday night, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Deputies arrived at the scene on East Newburgh Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found the victims. The deceased individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured victims were transported to a hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The investigation is being conducted by homicide detectives from the Azusa Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers.

