Azusa Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured today.

A man was killed and two others injured in Azusa, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. The incident occurred on the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, just west of South Azusa Avenue, and deputies arrived on the scene at 11:01 p.m. on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the location, and the two wounded individuals were transported to a hospital in unknown condition by paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide detectives are working in conjunction with the Azusa Police Department to investigate the case. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or they can make anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

News Source : KFI AM 640

Source Link :One Killed, Two Wounded in Azusa Shooting/