“Azziad Nasenya age”: A Comprehensive Biography of TikTok Sensation Azziad Nasenya: Age, Tribe, Boyfriend, Education, and Career #azziadnasenya #tiktok

Introduction

Azziad Nasenya is a Kenyan TikTok star, actress, and content creator who gained fame after her viral dance challenge to the song “Utawezana” by Femi One and Mejja in April 2020. She has become a sensation in Kenya and beyond, with millions of followers on social media. In this article, we delve into her biography, including her age, tribe, boyfriend, education, and career.

Age and Tribe

Azziad Nasenya was born on 22nd March 2000 in Kibra, Nairobi, Kenya. As of 2021, she is 21 years old. She belongs to the Luhya tribe, one of the largest ethnic groups in Kenya. Her parents are farmers, and she is the last-born in a family of three siblings. Azziad spent most of her childhood in Kibra, where she attended primary and secondary school.

Education

Azziad Nasenya attended St. Hannah’s Preparatory School in Kibra for her primary education. She later joined Lwak Girls’ High School in Bondo, Siaya County, for her secondary education. Azziad was an active student and participated in various co-curricular activities such as drama and music. She graduated from high school in 2018 and joined Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Career

Azziad Nasenya developed an interest in acting and content creation at a young age. However, she only started creating content for social media in 2019, while she was still in her first year at JKUAT. She began by sharing short comedy skits and dance videos on Instagram, where she quickly gained a following. However, it was not until April 2020 that Azziad shot to fame after her viral dance video to the song “Utawezana” by Femi One and Mejja.

Since then, Azziad Nasenya has become a popular social media personality in Kenya, with millions of followers. She has collaborated with various brands, including Jumia, Safaricom, and Coca-Cola, as a social media influencer. Azziad has also ventured into acting, and she made her debut in the Kenyan drama series “Selina” in 2021.

Boyfriend

Azziad Nasenya has managed to keep her love life private. She has not revealed any information about her current or past relationships. However, rumors have circulated on social media that she is dating fellow TikTok star, Frankie JustGymIt. However, neither Azziad nor Frankie has confirmed the rumors.

Conclusion

Azziad Nasenya’s rise to fame is a testament to the power of social media. She has become a household name in Kenya and beyond, thanks to her talent and creativity. Azziad has proven that with dedication and hard work, anyone can achieve their dreams. As she continues to grow her career, we can only expect to see more from this talented young woman.

Azziad Nasenya age Azziad Nasenya tribe Azziad Nasenya boyfriend Azziad Nasenya education Azziad Nasenya career