“Baalzamon Wheel of Time”: Who is Ba’alzamon in The Wheel of Time?

Who Is Ba’alzamon on The Wheel of Time? A Closer Look at the Forsaken

The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy series of the same name, is a show full of dangers and mysteries. Ba’alzamon, one of the Forsaken, is one of the first true dangers that Rand al’Thor has to face. The fiery visage haunts his dreams and keeps him running as the newly appointed Dragon Reborn. However, there is a great mystery around Ba’alzamon. While he is often mistaken for the Dark One himself, he is still one step below that evil. Ba’alzamon is a member of the Forsaken called Ishmael, and he is not a person to be trifled with.

The Forsaken, or Chosen Ones as they refer to themselves, are followers of the Dark One. They take their orders directly from the Dark One and carry out his plans as well as their own schemes. The Darkfriends, like Padan Fain, are also under their control. When the Dark One was imprisoned, they were imprisoned alongside him, yet Ishmael continued to haunt the world. Now, all the Forsaken are beginning to walk the world again. They will each hunt Rand in their own way. Ishmael has already appeared in The Wheel of Time Season 1, and he will continue to be Rand’s biggest threat throughout Season 2. Rand will have to face Ba’alzamon, and it will be his first real test as the new Dragon.

Ishmael, aka Ba’alzamon, was the greatest of all the Forsaken, the only one who could possibly equal the power of Lews Therin Telamon, the original Dragon. He commanded all the forces of the Shadow before Lews Therin defeated him. When the Dark One and the rest of the Forsaken were sealed away, Ishmael was only half-sealed in his prison, allowing him to still roam the world. He even visited Lews Therin after the seals had been put in place, which is where he found Lews Therin mad with the One Power. He healed his enemy’s mind, but only so that Lews Therin could comprehend the atrocious acts he had committed. This caused Lews to commit suicide, which angered Ishmael because he couldn’t torture Lews Therin further.

Ishmael created the persona of Ba’alzamon as a way to evoke even more power and fear. The Trollocs all feared Ba’alzamon, and many people in the Westlands feared to say his name, believing him to be the Dark One. In Rand’s time, Ba’alzamon appeared as a being of darkness and fire, with his eyes and mouth becoming gaping maws of flame. When he learned of Rand’s presence, he hunted him relentlessly, both through dreams and his agents throughout the world. When Ishmael and Rand first met at the Eye of the World, Rand emerged victorious, besting Ba’alzamon, just as Lews Therin Telamon had done. They would meet again at the Battle of Falme, which is where Season 2 will likely find them.

Ba’alzamon and Rand come to a head with their conflict at Falme in the second book of the series, The Great Hunt. This is where Rand truly shows his power, and he fights Ba’alzamon directly. Their fight was projected in the sky above the city for all to see. Rand managed to wound Ba’alzamon with his blade, and Ba’alzamon grievously wounds Rand with a cut that never truly heals. The Battle of Falme took place at the end of The Great Hunt, which is the main focus of Season 2. If Season 2 also pulls from the series’ third book, The Dragon Reborn, then it may also explore their final conflict at the Fall of the Tear.

The Wheel of Time has a huge task to undertake by bringing Robert Jordan’s story to life. The world of The Wheel of Time is incredibly in-depth, and each character reflects that. Ishmael is the foe who shows Rand the type of power that he could control. Ba’alzamon hunted and tormented Rand, and fighting him allowed Rand to create a new legend surrounding himself, giving him authority and power throughout the Westlands.

In conclusion, Ba’alzamon is a mysterious and dangerous character in The Wheel of Time. He is one of the Forsaken, followers of the Dark One, and a direct threat to Rand al’Thor. His true identity is Ishmael, the greatest of all the Forsaken. Their conflict comes to a head in the Battle of Falme, which is the main focus of Season 2. The Wheel of Time has a rich and complex world, and the character of Ba’alzamon serves as an integral part of the story.

