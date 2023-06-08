‘Baba’ arrested for raping woman in Maharashtra

Santosh Bawne – focus keyword : ‘Godman’ Santosh Bawne arrested for raping woman in Amravati

A man who claimed to be a godman was arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who sought his treatment. The accused, identified as Santosh Bawne from Kuksa village in the Daryapur area, sent the woman’s husband outside to buy something and then raped her. The Sub Divisional Police Officer, Gurunath Naidu, stated that further investigation is underway. This story has not been edited and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

Read Full story : Maha: ‘Baba’ held in Amravati for raping woman /

News Source : PTI

