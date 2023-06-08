Santosh Bawne : ‘Baba’ held for raping woman in Maharashtra’s Amravati: Santosh Bawne arrested

The CSS code remains the same.

A man who identified himself as a godman or “baba” was apprehended in Amravati, Maharashtra on charges of sexually assaulting a woman who had sought his treatment. According to the Sub Divisional Police Officer, Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in Daryapur area was taken into custody after he sent the victim’s husband away and raped her. The investigation is ongoing. In order to improve user experience, we use cookies to understand how you use our site and personalize content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you agree to our revised Privacy Policy.

Read Full story : ‘Baba’ held in Maharashtra’s Amravati for raping woman /

News Source : Deccan Herald

Amravati Baba rape case Maharashtra sexual assault scandal Baba accused of rape in Amravati Indian spiritual leader arrested for sexual misconduct #MeToo movement in Maharashtra’s religious circles