Baba Mumin Lama Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Baba Mumin Lama has Died .

Baba Mumin Lama has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I was very sad to learn of the passing of Baba Mumin Lama and would like to express my deepest condolences to his family, as well as to the Bektashi Community. I will always be grateful for the time that he took to share his knowledge and wisdom with us, on our visits to Gjakova. pic.twitter.com/1soNX74PpA — Nicholas Abbott (@nickabbottfcdo) January 26, 2021

