Baby CEO Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Memphis rapper and Fredo Santana protege Baby CEO has Died.
Memphis rapper and Fredo Santana protege Baby CEO has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Memphis rapper and Fredo Santana protege Baby CEO has reportedly passed away; 3 years after the death of Fredo Santana 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TsgQHfF4RV
— Blanco Tarantino TV (@BlancoTarantino) January 20, 2021
Blanco Tarantino TV @BlancoTarantino Memphis rapper and Fredo Santana protege Baby CEO has reportedly passed away; 3 years after the death of Fredo Santana
Tributes
———————— –
Memphis rapper and #FredoSantana protege #BabyCEO has reportedly passed away. RIP Baby CEO🙏🏽🕊
Posted by Hip Hop Ties on Wednesday, January 20, 2021
BABY CEO Dead at 20, Discovered By Chicago Legend FREDO SANTANA as a Teen in Memphishttps://t.co/DAGgpWfi3c #HipHopTwitter #BabyCeo
— IG: SameSpitDifferentFace (@SSDFpodcast) January 20, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.