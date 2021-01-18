baby giraffe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : baby giraffe dies
baby giraffe dies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
FOX 5 San Diego 11h · The Nashville Zoo is mourning the loss of a newborn giraffe that had been anxiously awaited by people around the world.
Source: (20+) FOX 5 San Diego – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.