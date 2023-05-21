Baby India : Woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby found in plastic bag in Georgia woods

“Mother of Abandoned Baby Found in Georgia Woods Almost Four Years Ago Arrested: Karima Jiwani Charged with Attempted Murder and Other Offenses”

The biological mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia, US, has been arrested almost four years after the incident. Karima Jiwani, 40, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment, cruelty to children in the first degree and “other charges”. The baby, known as Baby India, was found by authorities in June 2019 and placed in foster care. Jiwani was identified as the child’s mother after investigators identified Baby India’s father using familial DNA. Georgia has a Safe Haven law allowing newborns up to 30 days old to be left at designated locations without prosecution to the parents.

