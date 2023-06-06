“Babysitter theft prevention”: Tips for Preventing Babysitter Theft

Why Keeping a Good Babysitter is Harder Than Ever

As parents look for a good babysitter, they often rely on recommendations from friends and family. However, with fierce competition in the childcare industry, finding and keeping a qualified sitter has become increasingly difficult.

A survey by Care.com found that babysitter stealing is a real problem. Kimberly Green, a Houston mother of three, has been a victim of this twice. The Greens have two sons with autism and a daughter, and finding a trustworthy sitter has been a challenge for them. Due to this, they recently started their own home daycare to help others like them.

“With us finding a sitter we have trust issues. So, when we do find someone, we try to stick with this one,\” Green said. \”But then I recommend them to someone else and then they disappear,” she added.

Green has been ghosted by sitters on more than one occasion. One sitter she recommended to a friend said she couldn’t come back to the Greens’ house because she had been hired full-time by the friend.

The hourly average rate for sitters in Houston is $19 an hour versus the national average, which is $18. This makes competition for good sitters fierce. Care.com’s president of consumer, Natalie Mayslich, said that 35% of parents say they have stolen a babysitter from their network of friends, family, and coworkers. On the receiving end, 41% of parents say they’ve had a babysitter stolen from them.

“It’s ruthless. It’s pathetic,\” Green said. \”If someone is helping you, why do it and you know it’s hard.”

Experts advise parents to have a pool of sitters to choose from, so that they are not left without options in case one sitter is not available. Care.com offers several options for parents to find a sitter, and Mayslich advises parents to be honest with their friends if they want to keep their sitters to themselves.

“Sharing with your friends I have a great babysitter. I’m not going to give out her information, because she’s not available. Is fair,” Mayslich said.

In conclusion, finding and keeping a good babysitter has become increasingly difficult due to the fierce competition in the childcare industry. Parents should have a pool of sitters to choose from, and be honest with their friends if they want to keep their sitters to themselves.

