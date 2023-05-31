Bache Hue Chawal Ki Cutlets.: Recipe for Leftover Rice Cutlets by @recipesinthekitchen873

Leftover Rice Cutlets Recipe

Introduction

Are you tired of eating plain leftover rice and wondering what to do with it? Here’s a simple and delicious recipe to turn your bache hue chawal (leftover rice) into crispy and flavorful cutlets. These cutlets can be served as a snack or a side dish for any meal.

Ingredients

2 cups leftover rice

1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup finely chopped coriander leaves

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp chaat masala powder

1/2 tsp amchur powder (dried mango powder)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1/4 cup bread crumbs

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine the leftover rice, mashed potatoes, onions, bell peppers, coriander leaves, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, amchur powder, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Mix well until everything is well combined. Add bread crumbs to the mixture and mix well. The bread crumbs will help to bind the mixture together and make it easier to shape the cutlets. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into round or oval cutlets. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the cutlets in the pan and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides. Remove the cutlets from the pan using a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve the hot and crispy cutlets with ketchup or any chutney of your choice.

Tips

If the mixture is too dry, add a little water or milk to make it moist and easier to shape the cutlets.

You can also add grated cheese to the mixture for an extra cheesy flavor.

For a healthier option, you can bake the cutlets in the oven instead of frying them. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) and place the cutlets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they turn crispy and golden brown.

Conclusion

Leftover rice cutlets are a perfect way to use up your bache hue chawal and turn them into a delicious snack or side dish. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can make crispy and flavorful cutlets in no time. So, next time you have leftover rice, don’t throw it away, make these yummy cutlets and enjoy!

Bache hue chawal ki tikki Leftover rice patties Rice croquettes Rice balls with leftovers Vegetable-stuffed rice cutlets

News Source : recipes in the kitchen

Source Link :Leftover Rice Cutlets | Bache Hue Chawal Ki Recipe By @recipesinthekitchen873/