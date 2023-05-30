backyard pool stock tank: Creating a backyard pool using a stock tank | Leisure/Lifestyle

DIY Stock Tank Pools: The Affordable Solution for Backyard Oasis

When it’s blazing hot outside, who doesn’t enjoy cooling off in a backyard pool? But pools are pricey investments, especially when you’re watching your pennies. Thanks to a recent do-it-yourself creative trend, some local homeowners have headed to a local feed store and made a backyard oasis without spending big bucks.

The Inspiration: Pinterest and Social Media

Jason Kay said his wife Megan Kay’s interest piqued after seeing some backyard stock tank pools on Pinterest. Stock tanks — the huge, galvanized tubs used for farm animals — were popping up on several posts which showed how folks had turned them into outdoor pools.

“Initially, I thought it was kind of silly, but after a year or so, I changed my mind after she showed me several versions. They looked pretty good,” Kay said.

Social media was also how Cissy Blanchard was introduced to the stock tank project. “I found out about this several years ago, and now it seems to be all the rage,” Blanchard said.

The Process: Easy and Affordable

They bought the tank from Tractor Supply and purchased everything else on Amazon. “We used the website stocktankpool.net the most,” Kay said. The videos on that site show what parts are needed and how to install everything for do-it-yourselfers.

Kay said the pool project can be completed easily in a weekend once you have all the components. In addition to the tank, a pump and chlorine tablets are needed.

The Challenges: Transportation and Labor

The trickiest part of the set up for both Blanchard and the Kays was bringing the tank home because of its size. “Our tank is 8 feet around by 2 feet high, so that wouldn’t fit into our SUV,” Kay explained. Both DIYers ended up renting a truck to cart the unwieldy tanks home.

“I was challenged by a male friend who helped me carry the tank into my backyard who told me I wasn’t going to be able to finish the project by myself,” Blanchard said. “That gave me all I needed to prove him wrong,” she laughed.

Blanchard said the most labor-intensive part of the project for her was putting the concrete pavers around the pool area.

The Results: A Backyard Oasis

Now in their third season of stock tank pool ownership, the Kays and son, Killian, enjoy pool floating during these hot days. Blanchard said she likes jumping into her pool after she cuts her grass and is delighted that the pool water stays cool all summer long.

Kay’s father, Bob Kay, made teak benches for poolside seating and Jason Kay said they hope to add more landscape plantings. Blanchard placed potted plants around her pool and hung outdoor lights that reflect on the water at night.

“We want to do more with it, like maybe enhance the decking around it. Megan saw an old-timey cabin storefront that looked cute, so that’s another possibility,” Kay said.

The Verdict: Affordable and Enjoyable

For now, these stock tank pool owners are enjoying beating the heat. “I have enjoyed the hell out of that little pool,” Blanchard said.

Stock tank pools may not be your traditional backyard pool, but they offer an affordable and enjoyable solution for homeowners who want to cool off during the hot summer months. With a little bit of effort and creativity, anyone can create their own backyard oasis without breaking the bank.

DIY stock tank pool Backyard pool ideas Stock tank pool installation Affordable pool options Creative pool designs

News Source : The Advocate

Source Link :How to make a backyard pool from a stock tank | Entertainment/Life/