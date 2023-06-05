“Bacon Recipe”: Song for Cooking Bacon

Bacon Recipe Song

Introduction

Bacon is a popular breakfast food that is loved by many people around the world. It is delicious, crispy and goes well with almost anything. There are many ways to cook bacon, and some people prefer it crispy while others like it chewy. Regardless of how you like your bacon, there is a recipe out there that will satisfy your taste buds. In this article, we will be discussing the Bacon Recipe Song.

The Bacon Recipe Song

The Bacon Recipe Song is a fun and catchy song that teaches you how to cook bacon. It was created by Rhett and Link, who are popular YouTubers and hosts of the show Good Mythical Morning. The song is a parody of popular songs and is sure to make you laugh while also teaching you how to cook bacon.

Verse 1

The first verse of the song talks about how to prepare the bacon. It suggests that you preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place the bacon on a baking sheet. The baking sheet should be lined with parchment paper to prevent the bacon from sticking. The song also suggests that you should season the bacon with salt and pepper before placing it in the oven.

Chorus

The chorus of the song is the most memorable part. It goes like this:

“Bacon, bacon, gotta cook that bacon

Bacon, bacon, gotta cook that bacon

Bacon, bacon, gotta cook that bacon

Bacon, bacon, gotta cook that bacon”

The chorus is repeated several times throughout the song and is sure to get stuck in your head.

Verse 2

The second verse of the song talks about how to cook the bacon. It suggests that you should cook the bacon for 15-20 minutes, depending on how crispy you like it. The song also suggests that you should flip the bacon halfway through cooking to ensure that it cooks evenly.

Bridge

The bridge of the song is a rap section that talks about the different ways to eat bacon. It suggests that you can eat bacon with eggs, on a sandwich, or even in a salad. The lyrics are as follows:

“Eat it with eggs, put it on a sandwich

Eat it with eggs, put it on a sandwich

Eat it with eggs, put it on a sandwich

Eat it with eggs, put it on a salad”

Verse 3

The third verse of the song talks about how to clean up after cooking bacon. It suggests that you should let the bacon cool on the baking sheet before removing it. The song also suggests that you should pour the bacon grease into a container and dispose of it properly.

Conclusion

The Bacon Recipe Song is a fun and catchy song that teaches you how to cook bacon. It is a great way to learn how to cook bacon while also having fun. Whether you like your bacon crispy or chewy, this song has got you covered. So the next time you cook bacon, remember to sing the Bacon Recipe Song and enjoy the deliciousness of this popular breakfast food.

