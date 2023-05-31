Bacterial Infection Outbreak Ontario: Increasing Cases of Hazardous Bacterial Infection in Mississauga and Other Regions of Ontario

The recent rise in cases of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) in Mississauga, Halton, and surrounding areas has health care experts urging people not to ignore potential symptoms. While iGAS is a rare bacterial infection that typically causes mild infections such as strep throat, scarlet fever, impetigo, and cellulitis, it can, in rare cases, lead to severe illness such as toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease). In some cases, it can even lead to death.

According to data from Peel Public Health and the Ontario Ministry of Health, there has been a steady rise in iGAS cases since January 2023, with higher case counts in March and April relative to historical numbers. Halton Region Public Health has also seen an increase in cases, with some resulting in death.

The increase in iGAS cases is not exclusive to Canada. The UK has also reported an uptick in iGAS deaths in the 2022/2023 season, with 60 deaths recorded within seven days of an iGAS infection diagnosis. Children and older adults are the most vulnerable.

Several factors are likely at play in the recent rise of iGAS cases, including people coming out of pandemic isolation, the resurgence of viruses that circulated less frequently during the crisis stage of the pandemic, and a more virulent strain of strep that immune systems may not have seen yet.

Dr. Yasser Mansour, a pediatrician with Pediatric Urgent Care, urges people to treat standard strep infections quickly to prevent more serious complications. He stresses the importance of completing the 10-day antibiotic course and seeking medical attention promptly if symptoms persist or worsen.

While the risk of iGAS remains low, health care experts warn against ignoring potential symptoms and urge people to take common-sense precautions such as washing their hands and staying home when sick. Fast treatment can prevent poor outcomes, even in cases of iGAS.

In conclusion, the recent rise in iGAS cases is a cause for concern, but people can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones by seeking medical attention promptly, completing the 10-day antibiotic course, and taking common-sense precautions. Health care experts continue to monitor the situation closely and urge people to stay informed.

News Source : Ashley Newport

Source Link :Cases of dangerous bacterial infection on the rise in Mississauga and other parts of Ontario/