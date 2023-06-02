Topeka ER and Hospital Adopts MeMed BV Test to Distinguish Viral from Bacterial Infection

Topeka ER and Hospital made an announcement on June 1, stating that they have partnered with MeMed to adopt the MeMed BV test, which is the first FDA-approved technology that can distinguish between viral and bacterial infections in just 15 minutes. This diagnostic test, developed to address the management of patients with acute infection in different clinical settings, including the emergency department, uses machine learning to integrate measurements of three key host-immune proteins into a score that indicates the likelihood of bacterial or viral infections.

The ability to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections early in the diagnostic process can have a significant impact on patient care and combat antimicrobial resistance. This is because antibiotics are often overprescribed for viral infections, which do not respond to antibiotics, leading to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Topeka ER and Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and ER Physician, Dr. Jared Schreiner, expressed his pride in the hospital’s adoption of this state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory technology. He highlighted the challenge physicians face when deciding whether to treat a patient with antibiotics due to the similarity of symptoms between bacterial and viral infections. The MeMed BV test will assist clinicians in deciphering between infections and creating accurate treatment plans.

Topeka ER & Hospital is a physician-managed hospital designed to provide community access to prompt, compassionate emergency care. With the adoption of the MeMed BV test, Topeka ER and Hospital have taken a significant step forward in providing their patients with the best possible care.

This innovative technology is just one example of how advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are transforming healthcare. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the use of machine learning algorithms to improve the accuracy of medical diagnoses, reduce the burden on healthcare professionals, and enhance patient outcomes.

The MeMed BV test is an excellent example of how machine learning algorithms can be used to create more accurate diagnostic tools. By integrating measurements of key host-immune proteins, the test provides clinicians with a score that indicates the likelihood of bacterial or viral infections. This score can be used to inform treatment decisions, allowing physicians to prescribe antibiotics only when necessary.

In conclusion, the adoption of the MeMed BV test by Topeka ER and Hospital is a significant step forward in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, providing clinicians with a more accurate diagnostic tool to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections. As machine learning and artificial intelligence continue to advance, we can expect to see more innovative technologies like the MeMed BV test transforming healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

