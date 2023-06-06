“Bad Baarbie Net worth”: Biography, Relationships, Net Worth, Profession, Following, and Facts of XO Team’s Controversial Lifestyle.

Bad Baarbie Lifestyle (XO Team) Biography, Relationship, Net worth, Profession, Following, Facts.

Bad Baarbie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, is an American rapper, social media personality, and television personality. She was born on March 26, 2003, in Boynton Beach, Florida. Danielle rose to fame after her appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, where she became known for her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout dah?”

Biography

Danielle Bregoli had a difficult childhood, growing up in a broken family. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was raised by her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli. Danielle had a troubled relationship with her mother and was often in trouble with the law. She was also expelled from school in the seventh grade for fighting and stealing.

Relationship

Danielle Bregoli has been in a few relationships in the past. She dated rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again in 2017, but the couple broke up after a few months. She also dated Trippie Redd, but their relationship was short-lived. Danielle is currently single and focusing on her career.

Net worth

Danielle Bregoli’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. She has earned her wealth through her music career, social media endorsements, and television appearances. Danielle has also launched her own merchandise line and has collaborated with brands such as CopyCat Beauty and Fashion Nova.

Profession

Danielle Bregoli started her career as a social media personality. She gained fame after her appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, where she became known for her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout dah?” After her appearance on the show, Danielle started gaining a large following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

In 2017, Danielle signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and released her debut single “These Heaux,” which peaked at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. She later released her mixtape “15” in 2018, which featured collaborations with artists such as YG and Lil Yachty. Danielle has also made appearances in music videos for Kodak Black and Bhad Bhabie.

Following

Danielle Bregoli has a large following on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. She has over 17 million followers on Instagram, 1.7 million followers on Twitter, and 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Danielle is known for her controversial posts and has been criticized for promoting unhealthy behaviors such as smoking and drinking.

Facts

Danielle Bregoli was the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the age of 14.

She has been nominated for multiple awards, including the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

Danielle has been involved in a few controversies, including a physical altercation with Woah Vicky and a feud with rapper Iggy Azalea.

She has been featured in several reality television shows, including “Dr. Phil,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and “The Wendy Williams Show.”

In conclusion, Bad Baarbie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has had a tumultuous journey to fame. Despite her troubled past, she has managed to build a successful career in the music industry and has amassed a large following on social media platforms. While she has been involved in a few controversies, Danielle remains a popular figure in the entertainment industry and is set to continue making waves in the future.

