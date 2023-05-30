Bag containing cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from car of infrastructure company manager Mahesh Patil in Uruli Kanchan

Mahesh Patil – theft case : Two men steal cash and jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh from Nerul-based manager Mahesh Patil’s car in Uruli Kanchan.

Two men riding a bike stole a bag containing cash and gold jewelry worth Rs 14 lakh from the car of a Nerul-based infrastructure company manager, Mahesh Patil (58), in Uruli Kanchan on Sunday at around 10:30 pm. Patil, his wife, and two sons were on their way to Navi Mumbai from Solapur and had parked their car outside an eatery in Uruli Kanchan. CCTV footage shows the men breaking the rear window of the right side with a sharp weapon and fleeing with the bag. The police are analyzing footage from other cameras to identify the suspects and trace the bike’s registration number. Criminals on record are also being investigated.

News Source : Asseem Shaikh

